Through the eyes of an activist: A look back on the civil rights movement in Jacksonville

Quillie Jones recently won a humanitarian award for his work during the movement, from the Lincoln-Douglass Memorial Emancipation Proclamation Association.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end of February marks the end of Black History Month. On Monday, First Coast News highlighted the civil rights movement of the 1960's.

Quillie Jones recently won a humanitarian award for his work in Jacksonville during the movement, from the Lincoln-Douglass Memorial Emancipation Proclamation Association.

"The Lord blessed me with the award, based on what the Lord allowed me to do, blessed me to do and protected me to do," civil rights activist Jones said.

On a corner in the Eastside, there’s a reminder of one of the darkest days in Jacksonville’s history.

But, every day, Jones walks around with his own.

"Two things: painful and a reminder. Painful and a reminder, very much so," he described. "Yeah, but that's okay. We had a goal. We had a goal we wanted to accomplish, and I think we accomplished some of it.“

Jones lives with a permanent knee injury after he was beaten on Axe Handle Saturday.

“Maybe 20 axe handles in a group in each bench. And the axe handles had a sign: ‘Free axe handles, beat ni****,'" he explained. "We knew what they was doing. We saw those. They were everywhere. All over here."

Jones was a part of the local NAACP youth council in the '60s.

“They, you know, hit me all on my knees and my back and you name it," he said. "And, we didn't have no problem with that. Only thing we wanted to be served.”

Jones participated in a number of protests, opposing racial segregation, called sit-ins. Protestors would go into restaurants surrounding the downtown square, now James Weldon Johnson Park, and refuse to leave until they were served.

“Now we didn't only sit in at Woodward's here on the corner. It was Chris around the corner here," he explained. "There was Grant’s around the corner, and there also was Walgreens.”

He says he was denied a cup of coffee day after day, but he and other protestors always came back to try again.

“Dr. King told us, 'You never be bitter. Never be bitter. Always forgive. And it come back to you,'" Jones said.

Jones says Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to move to Jacksonville for the movement. He first met Dr. King while in school at Fort Valley State College in Georgia.

Now, Jones watches today’s Black youth hold their own protests during the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I reminisce," he said.

“Do you think we've reached the equality that you were looking for back in the '60s?” First Coast News reporter Haley Harrison asked Jones.

“We have a way to go. We were in route, but we have a way to go," he said. “To walk the streets and be recognized and respected as a human being. That's all Dr. King ever wanted us to be recognized as human beings. And that's the same thing that I believe in.”