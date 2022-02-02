Partial demolition, restoration starts on school formerly for Black children in St. Augustine

Nuns will restore the 1800s school into a community center for single mothers.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Work has started to demolish and restore an old school from the 1800s for Black children.

This week, the interior demolition is underway at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic School in St. Augustine in the Lincolnville neighborhood.

The Sisters of St. Joseph plan to restore the building and turn it into a community center for single mothers.

The exterior walls will remain standing, but because the roof was taken off years ago, the interior is in shambles. Trees were even growing in it.