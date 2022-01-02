How to celebrate Black History Month across the First Coast

NE Florida is steeped in Black history, its culture imbued with the effects of past and present Black leadership, from music and arts to architecture and religion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a related story.)

February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and honor all of the many contributions made to our community by Black leaders and difference makers.

Northeast Florida is steeped in Black history, its culture imbued with the effects of past and present Black leadership, from music and arts to architecture and religion.

Organizations across the First Coast are taking the time to observe Black History Month with a slew of events that are open to the public. Scroll down for a list of ways to celebrate the region's African American heritage!

Feb. 10

Jacksonville's Silent Film Industry

Members of Norman Studios, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of the silent film industry in Jacksonville, will present a program including film clips, hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments served; program begins at 7 p.m.

317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202

Free for members; $10 suggested donation for non-members; $5 suggested donation for students

RSVP here.

Feb. 12

"Red Tails" Family Movie Night

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Duval County Public Schools' African American History Task Force and Parent Academy are hosting the movie "Red Tails" at 121 Financial Ballpark, with family members of Jacksonville natives who served as Tuskegee Airmen expected in attendance.

5 p.m.

301 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Admission is $1 for general admission and $5 for admission on the field

Purchase tickets by clicking here. Walk-up sales will also be available at the Home Plate Gate. Parking is free in Lot P.

ACCORD Civil Rights Museum Tours

In celebration of Black History Month, local historian David Nolan will lead three free tours of the ACCORD Civil Rights Museum in February 2022. The Accord Civil Rights Museum houses a collection of items from the civil rights movement in St. Augustine and shows photos of Dr. Martin Luther King when he stayed in St. Augustine in the 1960s. The building was once Dr. Robert Hayling’s dental office, the first medical office in the city with an integrated waiting room.

2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 12, 19 and 26

79 Bridge St. in the historic Lincolnville neighborhood of St. Augustine, FL 32084

Tours are free of charge

For more information, click here.

Feb. 19

Black History Month Parade & Melanin Market

Shop with over 100 minority-owned businesses at the Black History Month Parade & Melanin Market. Live music, kids zone, food and fun for the whole family!

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Free to attend

For more information, click here.

JWJ’s Hip Hop Festival: Lifting Duval’s Legendary Voices

The Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park will host JWJ's Hip Hop Festival: Lifting Duval's Legendary Voices. This a celebration to honor Black History Month in a unique and authentic way, by teaching the next generation the (core) pillars of Hip Hop: Emceeing/Lyricism, DJing/Turntablism, Breakdance, Graffiti and Knowledge. The festival will feature performances and demonstrations by Mas Appeal, Mr. Al Pete, Enerji, Che of L.O.V.E

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

135 W Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL

Free to attend

For more information, click here.

Feb. 26

Jacksonville Children’s Chorus Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing” concert

The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus honor’s the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in their 13th Annual "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" Concert. “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. created a legacy giving us guidance on how to live in a world filled with love and unity," said Darren Dailey, President and Artistic Director of the Jacksonville Children's Chorus, in a press release. “We hope that through these performances, we continue to honor his legacy and inspire our community through song.”

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m.

Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, 4001 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating

To purchase tickets online and for more information, click here. You can also purchase tickets by phone by calling 904-353-1636, extension 2.

