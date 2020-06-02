Since 1976, every U.S. president has designated the month of February as Black History Month. It’s a time to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and their role in U.S. history.

The month grew out of “Negro History Week,” which was created by prominent African Americans including historian Carter G. Woodson.

Students at George Washington Carver Elementary, J.E.B. Stuart Middle and Andrew Jackson High School in Duval County will share black history facts during First Coast News' newscasts throughout the month and online at firstcoastnews.com.

You’ll learn about local historical treasures such as American Beach, which was founded in 1935 by the Afro-American Life Insurance Company. It was the only beach in Florida that welcomed black Americans and offered safe, secure overnight accommodations during Jim Crow segregation.

Students will also share little known facts such as the Catherine Street Fire Station No. 3 being manned by black firemen for several years following the Great Jacksonville Fire of May 3, 1901.

Students like Lord Williams at George Washington Carver excitedly shared details about his hero, Isaiah Cooper who, at 16 years old, was the youngest African American to fly across the United States.

Elementary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students