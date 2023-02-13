Remembering Doris 'Dorie' Miller: From folding laundry to firing at enemy planes

Doris "Dorie" Miller, the grandson of slaves and lowly a mess attendant became a Pearl Harbor hero, the first African American to earn the Navy Cross.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville artist Chris Clark paints a portrait of Doris “Dorie” Miller as retired Master Chief Mack Ellis shares the story of the first African American to earn the Navy Cross in today’s Vivid Hues: Stories of Black History.



Sunday morning December 7, 1941 Doris “Dorie” Miller the son of Texas sharecroppers and the grandson of slaves, was a lowly mess attendant turned gunner who emerged as a Pearl Harbor Hero.

A blaring alarm sounded aboard the USS West Virginia setting off panic and chaos. Sailors rushed to defend each, our nation and its honor. World War II grew true heroes and some were unexpected.



As Miller’s battleship was hit by Japanese torpedoes and bombs he went from folding laundry to firing at enemy planes. Amid the attack on Pearl Harbor, he fought fires on the bridge and on the ship’s deck. He pulled sailors from the burning water. Miller ignored orders to abandon ship. He was one of the last to leave the West Virginia that morning.



Doris “Dorie” Miller earned the Navy Cross for his heroism that day, a commendation by Navy Secretary Frank Knox, and praise from Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander-in-chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. He became the first the African American to receive the honor .