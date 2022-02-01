Community legends and history makers recognized for their service

Members of the Jacksonville community who have dedicated their life's work to serving others are recognized for their achievements ahead of Black History Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we honor our nation’s history during Black History Month with reflection on the contributions of African Americans present and past, we're recognizing some history makers on the First Coast.

They were recently honored for their service to our community during the 2nd Annual Legacy Luncheon sponsored by the Jacksonville Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Doctor Charles McIntosh, born March 14, 1926 was the first African American pediatrician in Jacksonville, second in the state of Florida. He's been honored throughout the years for his service and commitment to the medical field and the community.

McIntosh helped to found the Florida Sickle Cell Foundation. The Shands Sickle Cell Center was dedicated in his name in 2005.

He served as one of the founding directors of a free medical facility for the working uninsured families of Duval County. McIntosh has served on many hospital boards including Wolfson's Children Hospital and University Medical Center.

Antonio "Bruce" Jackson is the president of Jackson's Uniform Man, Inc., located in Springfield. He's one of the first Black entrepreneurs in the nation to own and operate a uniform rental business in a white-dominated industry.

Jackson is known in the Jacksonville area for his giving spirit. He mentors the city's youth and has granted employment to those interesting in learning the business.

Dr. William and Betty Cody founded the William and Betty Cody Foundation. It was established in memory of their daughter, Dr. Caroline Annette Cody.

The foundation is dedicated to helping young people in Jacksonville achieve their educational goals. A memorial scholarship has been presented to a deserving high school senior student graduating from a Duval County High School each year since Caroline's death.

She tragically lost her life in May 2000. The first scholarship was presented to Dolly Penn on May 5, 2001.

Dr. Leroy and Mrs. Helen Polite are college sweethearts and Florida A&M University graduates. They are the former owners of Economy Dentures and Economy Dentistry for Children.

Leroy Polite's first dental practice in 1980 was the Soutel Dental Center. After an interim hiatus in 1997 due to a bout with cancer, Polite opened the Dunn Dental Center in 2002.

In 2006, Economy Dentures was formed. It became known as "Home of the One Day Dentures." Its five locations were in Jacksonville, Daytona, Lake Mary, Hudson and Kissimmee.

Economy Dentistry for Children, a general dentistry office for children, was established in 2012. Its two locations in Jacksonville and a third location in Kissimmee, which opened in 2019, under the name of Happy Friendly Smiles, served the needs of many.

Economy Dentures evolved into more than a dental practice. Two sister companies were formed: Affordable Medical & Dental Supply and the Academy of Removable Prosthetic and Implant Dentistry International, an AGD PACE-certified continuing education institution for dental providers.

The couple continues to give back to the community through their philanthropic acts.

Dr. Ephraim Riggins is a graduate of Florida A&M University. He was inducted into the 2021 Class of FAMU Sports Hall of Fame for his performance as a pitcher for the Rattler Baseball team from 1972 to 1975.