Annual Miracle holiday pop-up bar returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A miracle has returned to the First Coast just in time for the holidays!

'Miracle', the holiday pop-up bar, is back in Jacksonville for the 4th year at Grape and Grain Exchange in historic San Marco.

Open now through the New Year, Miracle on The Square features a holiday oasis with over-the-top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites, according to 904 Happy Hour.

The festive drinks include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

New to the menu this year is the Elfing Around cocktail as well as freshly updated and renewed recipes for the Jolly Koala, On Dasher, and SanTaRex.