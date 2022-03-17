AAA activates 'Tow to Go' program for St. Patrick's Day

If you have too many green beers, you can get a free tow from AAA. You and your car can get a lift for free (as a backup) by calling 855-286-9246.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Did you know that the holiday dedicated to celebrating all things Irish is the No. 3 most popular drinking day of the year, and No. 1 for drinking beer? Sláinte! (Or to your health!, the Irish "cheers.")

If you indulge in too many green beers or Irish whiskey this St. Paddy's Day, AAA wants to make sure you have a safe ride home. The auto club is activating its Tow to Go program from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 21.

Drivers can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO, or 1-855-286-9246, and a tow truck driver will give them and their vehicle a ride to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but it should be treated as a backup plan. Additional passengers will need to make other arrangements -- only one passenger can ride with each vehicle.

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”