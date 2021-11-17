9th annual 'Deck the Chairs' to feature brand new light show

Deck the Chairs will feature a 150 feet wide light show that will surround its tree. It's a new fixture to one of Jacksonville's most unique holiday traditions.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One of Jacksonville's most unique holiday traditions is back and ready to unveil its newest addition.

"We're building a brand new light show. It's got about 150 feet of width to it and 15 feet of height and it surrounds the tree," Deck the Chairs founder Kurtis Loftus said.

Deck the Chairs is back for its ninth straight year. The Holiday light show, inspired by the beach, is adding an interactive show to its lineup.

"You'll hear piano and harp and guitar noises. That's what you'll see in the fabrication it looks like two fish, but when you get close there's a big giant harp and a big giant French horn and there are cymbals and it's really pretty cool," Loftus added.

"We always try to lean into Dr. Seuss meets Nemo I say and so it's got this really wonderful characteristic to it that I don't think people will see anywhere else," Loftus said.

Local businesses and organizations take an ordinary lifeguard chair and transform it into a holiday-inspired creation.

"There's 45 chairs this year, usually it's 40 we added a couple more chairs. A lot of excited sponsors doing some pretty killer decorating airplanes, mazes and Santa Claus stuff," Loftus said.

He added that proceeds from the event will go towards children's art programs, including the Fletcher School's.