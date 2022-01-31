28th Annual Nights of Lights returns to St. Augustine

The event brings three million twinkling lights to the historic town and will run from November 20, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

The annual tradition that lights up the night sky in the Ancient City is back! The Annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine will run from November 20, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

During the seasonal display, businesses downtown stay open later, letting customers dine in view of the lights and browse the shops of the decorated buildings.

Organizers say the tour for the display is 45 minutes in duration.

The tour will include an eight-seater, electric golf cart that has a plexiglass screen between driver and passengers. Workers will disinfect between each tour.

The tour will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Ticket costs are as follows: Over 12 years old - $25 5 – 12 years old- $10 Under 5 - free

The tours will run seven days a week at the following times: 6pm – 6:45pm 7pm – 7:45pm 8pm – 8:45pm 9pm – 9:45pm 10pm – 10:45pm

