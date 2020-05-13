x
What does Phase 2 look like? Jacksonville Mayor says the city is ready

Phase 2 would allow a list of other businesses to reopen and allow currently open businesses to increase capacity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday marks two months since Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County. 

“Because of the shutdown and the disruption to our daily life, people in our country are understandable restless, I’m restless too as is my family," Curry said.

A week and a half after Phase 1 of reopening began in Florida, Curry thinks Jacksonville is ready for Phase 2. 

“It’s important to know this, the virus is here and it doesn’t spread itself, people spread the virus," he said. "So as we reopen in these phases, let’s be smart. Let’s be responsible."

What is Phase 2? Another round of businesses will be allowed to reopen and the businesses currently open will be allowed to increase capacity. 

This is a breakdown of what would be opened during Phase 2 of reopening.
Sporting events could resume in Phase 2 and theme parks would be able to reopen.
Gyms and large venues would be allowed to reopen with restrictions during Phase 2.
Salons and retail stores are open in Phase 1, but they would be able to increase capacity during Phase 2.
Beaches and state parks would be fully open during Phase 2.

The Phase 2 Executive Order would have to come from Governor Ron DeSantis' office. 

Curry says he will be lifting his work from home mandate on Monday but says he hopes companies continue working remotely if they can. 

