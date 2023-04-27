Headstone unveiled for first JSO firefighter killed in line of duty in 1885

Henry J. Bradley was the first Jacksonville firefighter killed in line of duty on July 16, 1885.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Curry and Fire Chief Powers were at the head of a ceremony taking place Tuesday at Old City Cemetery, honoring the service and sacrifice of Henry J. Bradley.

Bradley was the first Jacksonville firefighter to die in a line of duty on July 16, 1885. His death catalyzed leaders to organize Jacksonville's first paid fire department, as it "has grown into the largest class one rated fire department in the country," said Curry in his address at the ceremony.

Recent research by active and retired members of the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department, determined that there was no headstone to Mr. Bradley's grave.