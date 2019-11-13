JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tis' the season for turkey, cookies, and pumpkin pie so why don't you help burn some of those holiday calories off by running for a good cause?

The ‘Light Up The House’ 5K run hopes to raise money that will help allow families of critically ill children to stay close by while their child receives treatment at the Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville.

Athletes of all levels are invited to run, walk or stroll their way through the Light Up The House 5K. It's taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m.

Join other run enthusiasts on the 5K race course that snakes its way through the historic San Marco community and along the beautiful St. John’s River.

Register in advance to take advantage of a reduced fee.

The Family Day Festival is a family-friendly event that is free for both children and adults after the race from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will feature special guest appearances from story book characters, games, arts & crafts, face painting and more!

Can’t make the event? You can still support the mission of Ronald McDonald House and help ‘Light Up The House’ by making a donation here.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville supports the health and well-being of children by providing lodging, meals, transportation and a community of care to critically ill children and their families who need to be near a hospital for treatment.