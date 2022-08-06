Mansfield World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with more than 10,000 cards

Cards were sent from all 50 states and at least three other countries.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Happy Birthday, Harold!

On Wednesday, the World War II Veteran from Richland County turned 100 years old. We first introduced you to Harold Meyers last month when he and his grandson Dan Smith were hoping to get him 100 cards to mark his milestone year.

Well, they asked and people from around the world delivered. Meyers was surprised with more than 10,000 cards from all 50 states and at least three other countries.

"I can’t imagine that many amount of people had any ideas who Harold Meyers was or is," said Meyers in disbelief.

His wife Margaret, who he's been married to for 72 years, believed it was his time spent serving during the war that really struck a chord with so many people. Meyers received numerous cards thanking him for his service. He was even recognized by Congressman Troy Balderson.

"I don’t feel much like a day over 89," Meyers explained.

While he looks and feels great for his age, Meyers says there's no secret--you just have to be born with it. "Have good parents, long-living parents. The genes have a lot to do with it," he chuckled.

As the 100-year-old veteran takes in the sight of his dining room table stacked full of cards, his wife says an old hobby now has new life.

“He’s a great reader, he always goes to the library, but now that’s over with, because this is his library," said his wife, Margaret.

As for how he’ll read them all, well he many need a hand or two.

“I’ll take all the help I can get. I’ll put a sign up in the yard,” said Meyers.

It’s clear by the amount of cards that Mr. Meyers received that he has warmed the hearts of so many, and his grandson is happy to share his love for his grandpa with so many others.

“I always think of Tom Hanks being America’s dad and we have America's grandpa,” said Dan Smith.

