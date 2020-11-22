World War II veteran celebrated on 94th birthday

“It’ll never be topped. No way. No way. This, you did the best that could be done,” Brawley said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A member of the Greatest Generation is celebrating a milestone birthday on Saturday.

World War II veteran Clarence Brawley turns 94 years old.

His family, friends and those wishing to salute the Navy veteran surprised him in a way he’ll remember forever.

It’s never too late for an unforgettable birthday and for Brawley, 94 ranks as one of best.

“It’ll never be topped. No way. No way. This, you did the best that could be done,” Brawley said.

Outside his home the community rallied to wish the World War II veteran a happy birthday with a drive-by parade.

Brawley said, “They’re amazing.”

Neighbors also wanted to thank Brawley for his service.

This celebration came together after an 11-year-old Ariyana Patel wanted to find a World War II vet for a school project.

Ariyana said, “I was really surprised and it was amazing because a lot of people came here to salute and stuff.”

Soo Leong Liu posted the event on Nextdoor with hopes that people would show up to honor veterans like Brawley.

“I think that it’s important to celebrate the ones who are still with us,” Liu said.

Brawley is humbled by the show of love and is grateful that he’s able to reach a milestone birthday.