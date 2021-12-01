WATCH: Adorable Girl Scout cookie sales pitch caught on doorbell camera

It's almost cookie season again! This Girl Scout's adorable cookie sales pitch helped her get over 200 pre-sale orders in just 24 hours.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It's January and that means it's getting closer to being Girl Scout cookie season!

The Valley will soon be seeing tons of orders of thin mints, samoas, and tagalongs.

Cookies won't start being delivered until Jan. 18, but that hasn't stopped some scouts from starting getting orders for pre-sales.

A Girl Scout in the Valley was getting an early start to her orders this year when her sales pitch was captured on a doorbell camera.

"Would you like one? Or two? Or three or four or five?" Allie Shroyer, a first-grader at Cheyenne Traditional School in Scottsdale, asked to the doorbell.

Allie didn't know it, but this attempted sale would end up getting her a huge amount of pre-sales in a short period of time.

The owner of the house, a friend of the Shroyer family, sent the video to Allie's mom, who posted it on her Facebook page. Many reacted to the video, looking to get Girl Scout cookies for themselves.

"Her sales pitch was so successful that she sold over 200 boxes in the first 24 hours," Kristen Shroyer, Allie's mom, said. "We're going to pick up all the cookies and start delivering them next week."

The Girl Scout business has changed a bit over the past year. The organization gives each of its scouts their own website to take people's orders digitally. Which is good, because Allie says selling in person this year has been difficult.

"It's kind of been harder because we would sell cookies and ring doorbells with real people, but now during coronavirus, it's like we're doing interviews on the doorbells," Allie said.

While you may not get the joy of talking to a girl scout at your door this year, the organization has made it easier than ever to find the closest cookies near you with its new cookie finder tool.

You can use the tool for yourself here and read more about the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program in Arizona on the organization's website here.

To buy cookies from Allie and support her troop, go to her website.

Watch Allie's sales pitch in full here: