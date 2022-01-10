Volunteers to repair Arlington Little League park after vandals cause closure

After hearing that the children in that area no longer have a place to play baseball, volunteers from the offered to help repair the park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers are planning to rebuild the electrical system at Arlington Little League after thieves took tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment back in November, shutting down the park for hundreds of children.

The volunteers are from the Miller Electric Company and the IBEW Local Union 177, who plan to replace and repair the electrical service and distribution system.

After hearing that the children in that area no longer have a place to play baseball, volunteers from the company offered to help repair the park.

The repairs will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. at 6350 Fort Caroline Road.