x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Heartwarming

This woman dresses to the nines for virtual church | Get Uplifted

Ms. La Verne won't let a little pandemic stop her from looking good.

TULSA, Okla. — We've all attended a lot of events virtually over the past year due to the pandemic, from work meetings, to family gatherings, to even church services!

Most of us have done so in our comfy clothes. Just pull up to our computer in sweats and make sure the camera is turned off...

But La Verne Ford Wimberly isn't most people.

She dresses up in her Sunday best for virtual services for the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Since March 29 of last year, La Verne has taken selfies of herself in 53 different color-coordinated outfits.

She told the Washington Post that her dressing up in her Sunday best comes from her love of making a grand entrance as a school teacher in the 1960s. She was already known for her outfits she wore when attending church in person, so she wasn't going to let a little pandemic stop her.

La Verne told the Post she wasn't sure what she'd wear this Sunday for Easter, but it's a safe bet she'll make a big splash!

RELATED: 14-year-old entrepreneur helps adoptable pets stand out | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Officer flagged down to help tie a tie | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Two sisters serve as judges in Prince George's County | Get Uplifted

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.