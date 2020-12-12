Victims of homicide remembered through teddy bears made from their clothing

2020 is the year that forced people indoors, and for many families who lost loved ones, that meant coping alone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Justice Coalition and a local seamstress collaborated this year to make sure families of homicide victims can have some comfort, healing and hope this holiday season

“After the first few weeks of a case, the community tends to forget, said Jo-Lee Manning, Executive Director of Justice Coalition. “So this is our way of saying we remember and are honoring their loved ones.”

The victims are being remembered in the form of a teddy bear, made from their own clothing.

“It’s a way of helping people grieve,” said Mary Ellington, who made the bears. “A bear is something to hold onto. You can cry into them, you can hold them, you can laugh with them, sometimes you can even smell them.”

It’s a light in a year with so much darkness.

“You have your good days and your bad days, but you never forget,” said Sheila Augusea, who lost her son Ronald Jenkins in a drive by shooting. “Your heart hurts constantly.”

Her new bear, made from Jenkins’ basketball jersey and sweatpants, helps her smile through the tears.

“It gives you something to hold onto and it brings you great memories and it makes your heart actually smile,” Augusea said.

Augusea said it will also keep the memories alive for Jenkins’ daughter Reniya.