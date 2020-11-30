Unemployed Floridians take to social media to help needy enjoy Thanksgiving meal

“I know people that helped buy food with their food stamps because they don’t have the money. That tells you something,” said unemployment expert Vanessa Brito.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 100 Floridians received hand-delivered Thanksgiving meals by donating to each other on social media.

“People were struggling trying to figure out, 'How am I going to have Thanksgiving dinner ready for my kids,'” unemployment expert Vanessa Brito said.

Brito uses social media to help thousands of Floridians with their unemployment claims. However, as the Thanksgiving holiday approached, she simply wanted to offer a turkey to a family in need. So she logged on to social media to call for help.

Almost immediately, her simple Facebook post gained traction.

“Because of everything going on with unemployment, people from all over the state started pouring in,” Brito said.

That post did not only attract people in need, but people willing to give.

“People that were reaching out to help have been struggling,” Brito said. “I know people that helped to buy food with their food stamps because they don’t have the money. I mean, that tells you something.”

“From the Panhandle to the Keyes, people got their meals and that’s a big deal.”

Debbie Castillo was expecting to eat a turkey sandwich this Thanksgiving.

“Unless someone has gone through that, they really don’t know how that is,” Castillo said.

Instead, she was surprised with a hot meal from Cracker Barrel.

“Ham, green beans, mash potatoes, chicken pot pie, corn muffins and mac and cheese,” Castillo listed off.

Castillo says the unemployment community that has formed on social media is just amazing. Strangers who are struggling themselves, offer to help someone clear across the state.

“I can’t tell you how that made me feel,” Castillo said. “I don’t cry often, but I did.”

Brito is now organizing the same initiative for Christmas, which includes making sure children get a present Christmas morning.

“The last thing I want Christmas morning for a child to wake up and think, what happened? Where’s Santa?” Brito said.