Tuskegee Airman gets thousands of cards for his 100th birthday

CRANSTON, R.I. — We had to share an uplifting update.
Retired Sergeant Victor Butler is a World War II veteran and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. Butler turns 100 years old on May 21. All he wants are birthday cards.
People from across the country have given him exactly what he wanted.
Butler has received thousands of birthday cards from 41 states. His daughter opens them, his wife counts them and he reads all of them.
The messages range from heart-warming apologies for the past to questions about if Mr. Butler is single.
"Whoever is interested in him, I'm sorry, he's married and we're happy," his wife said.
Butler's daughter said reading the cards has made her realize what an impact her father made.
"They will explain that they realize what he went through and they apologize for their ancestors -- that makes you feel good to know that Daddy actually made a change," she said.
There's still time to send Butler a card. Here's his address:
Victor Butler, Care Of Gary Butler
P.O. Box 3523
Cranston, Rhode Island, 02910
If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.
RELATED: As the Lincoln Memorial turns 100, here are some activities that you can participate in throughout May
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.