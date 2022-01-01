Flagler paramedics help deliver New Year's baby who came 10 weeks early

Baby Sunnie arrived at 6:02 p.m., on Jan. 1, weighing in at a mere 3 pounds, 5 ounces. She and mom are recovering and doing well.

Mama and baby are healthy after a surprise delivery in Flagler County on New Year's Day, thanks to the help of several heroic paramedics.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Jon Moscowitz and Firefighter/Paramedic Jimmy Melady started 2022 on a joyous, unplanned note over the weekend.

Traci Kuehn’s frantic call came in on New Year’s Day, paramedics describe. She went into labor nearly 10 weeks early.

“These guys are my heroes, I am so thankful and grateful for their swift action,” Kuehn said.

With the help of Lt. Moscowitz and Firefighter/Paramedic Melady, Kuehn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, delivered in Rescue 62 while Firefighter/EMT Tyler Allesee transported them to AdventHealth in Daytona.

This wasn’t the first time that Lt. Moscowitz or FF Melady have delivered a baby, but this delivery was momentous because it was on New Year’s Day.

Kuehn, mother to baby Sunnie, expressed her gratitude the assistance in safely bringing her sweet baby into the world.

Coincidently, Firefighter Melady grew up with Sunnie’s Dad, Brandon Smith.

“I cannot thank these guys enough for delivering my sweet Sunnie, they did an incredible job, and I am forever grateful for them,” said Smith.

Baby Sunnie arrived at 6:02 p.m., on Jan.1, weighing in at a mere 3 pounds, 5 ounces, paramedics say.