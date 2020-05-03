Anna and Dustin Brooks have pictures capturing memories from their wedding day in February. They said it was a picture on display on that big day, and a stranger's act, that's a better memory than any picture in their wedding album.

"He's incredible and amazing and we appreciate him and he'll forever be in our wedding day memory," Anna Brooks said.

The man Anna Brooks is talking about is Officer Johnathan Brown of the St. Augustine Police Department. He was working security detail for the wedding venue, Treasury on the Plaza, on that big day.

“I’ve worked plenty of them [weddings] and none of them have come close to this one," Brown said. "I’ll always remember them. I’m actually friends on Facebook with them now."

He saw a picture of fallen officer Sean Tuder sitting on a table in the vestibule. Officer Tuder died in the line of duty last year and was supposed to stand at the altar with Dustin Brooks.

"When I heard that there was one missing groomsman, I felt like we could represent him," Brown said. "We can’t replace him, but we can definitely represent him here."

Several of Brown’s fellow officers at the St. Augustine Police Department worked with Officer Tudor when he worked for the Palatka Police Department. Brown got the OK from Tuder's widow and Anna Brooks to do a tribute to Tuder.

"He gave the ultimate sacrifice and we felt like he should’ve been represented," Brown said. "I texted a couple of police officers and word got out and everybody showed up."

"When I saw all of the law enforcement and police officers standing there I was like 'oh snap,' and I grabbed his [Dustin's] arm and I grabbed his arm and was like I was not expecting this and he was so surprised," Anna Brooks said.

About 15 officers from the area lined the vestibule as Anna and Dustin Brooks walked out during their sparkler sendoff. Their patrol car lights flashing as the couple walked out of the venue.

"Every day we put on a vest badge and a gun not knowing what’s going to happen, so to see that I could do something for somebody who gave that sacrifice I had to do it," Brown said. "When these things happen, we always make Facebook posts and say we’ll take it from here, and we just wanted to let him [Tuder] know we will."

A picture on display on their big day led to a tribute to their something blue.

”We couldn’t have asked for a better day or a better ending and we owe it all to the people involved, so thank you and just never forget Sean Tuder,” Dustin Brooks said.