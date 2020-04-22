On Monday, the seniors from St. Johns Country Day School drove through campus with faculty cheering them on.

Families distanced outside the school's back gates to cheer them on as well.

It was a special night especially after the FHSAA cancelled all spring sports Monday.

At 8:20 last night, all the Spartans athletic field lights were turned on to honor the Class of 2020, all spring athletes, essential workers and medical personnel who are all sacrificing so much.

“We are Spartan strong and we're going to get through this and these kids are going to be awesome adults. They’re heading off to college, and they're going to be great leaders for me, you, and whoever else is around when they're leading our country," said Traci Livingston.

