Former Raines Vikings and Georgia Bulldogs standout Solomon Kindley is taking his talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Dolphins. Miami traded up into the fourth round of the NFL Draft to select Kindley. Kindley says when he got the phone call, he and his mother were outside doing yard work. Kindley says he’s more than thrilled to play for the Dolphins. Kindley also said, after getting the call from the Dolphins, he completed the yard work, then ran two miles.

The former Georgia Bulldog says his mom reminded him that he spoke his NFL dream into existence while visiting his father one summer many years ago down in Miami. While in Miami that summer, Kindley says he created a Facebook profile which included where he’d play college football and the NFL team he’d play for one day. Kindley says, according to his Facebook profile back then, he was going to play his college football for the Miami Hurricanes and pro ball for the Miami Dolphins. The 336 lb offensive lineman says this new opportunity reminded him that there’s "power in the tongue and what you say will be."

The two-sport star was a standout basketball and football player at Raines High School. Kinley says he wants to continue to be a great example for his younger brothers and sisters. Keep in mind: Kindley did not start playing football until he got to high school.

Kindley is also a former lifeguard.