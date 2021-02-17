Science of kindness: How acts of service can improve your health

Can being nice improve your health? Doctors at Baptist Health say there’s scientific proof that being kind not only makes you happier, it makes you healthier, too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla —

Wednesday, Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day. According to baptistjax.com, there is nothing random about the physiological effects of being altruistic.

“Being kind releases three ‘happy hormones’: oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin,” said Mona Shah, MD, a Baptist Heart Specialists cardiologist who is certified in holistic medicine.

Those hormones are responsible for promoting feelings of pleasure, happiness and love. But they can also cause positive changes to the body, Baptist Health says.

“For example, oxytocin opens up the blood vessels, which improves blood flow and reduces blood pressure,” Shah said. “This improves cardiovascular health, reduces inflammation and can also increase immunity.”

Those hormones also reduce cortisol, which is known as the stress hormone and causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. High levels of cortisol are also linked to health problems such as anxiety, depression, weight gain, fatigue and even a lowered libido, Baptist Health says.

“Learning and practicing kindness can actually rewire your brain to feel more positive and become healthier,” Shah said.

An act of kindness does not have to be expensive or elaborate. It can be as simple as saying hello to a neighbor or volunteering for a nonprofit organization.