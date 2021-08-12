Babies were dressed in holiday outfits for their very first picture with Santa.

AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin had a very special visitor this week!

Santa Claus stopped by the NICU to bring holiday cheer to parents and their babies. Babies were dressed in holiday outfits for their very first picture with Santa.

A spokesperson said the facility is a Level III NICU, providing care for newborns experiencing difficulties, such as a baby arriving sooner than expected. The NICU at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is also supported by pediatric specialists at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

“While Christmas in the NICU at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin looked a little different again this year due to safety protocols resulting from COVID-19, we are excited to safely bring holiday cheer to families in our care,” Ascension said in a release.

The medical center said it has protocols in place to help protect patients from potential COVID-19 exposure, such as separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, universal masking, staff screenings, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety and sanitization protocols.

PHOTOS: Santa visits Ascension Seton NICU 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5