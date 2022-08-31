Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark.
On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio.
"No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. "No more sacrificing time with his family. However, before he left he had to sign out one more time and a special person was on the other side of the radio ... you might need a tissue for this one."
His daughter was on the other end of the call, reading off a script that immediately caused Piscitello to burst into tears.
Thank you for your service Captain.
