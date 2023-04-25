Vic and Marge, who are 101 and 98 respectively, have 13 grandchildren. They say the secret to a long life and marriage is eating right and having faith.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Can you imagine being 20 years away from almost spending a century with a significant other? One Haines City couple can say they're actually living that imagination after celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Vic and Marge Gerard celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and Haines City leaders helped them ring in the extra year of commitment in a big way.

The celebration was hosted at Heartland Estates, a retirement home that has 409 residents. The retirement community wanted to surprise the couple with city leaders being present including appearances by police and fire.

"I'm really surprised that so many people came," Vic said. "She loves me, and I love her."

10 Tampa Bay made sure to make an appearance at the celebration and get some insight on how to make a marriage last nearly a century.

"Today we're celebrating our parent's 80th wedding anniversary," the couple's daughter said. "I know, 80 years! We're all amazed.

"It's really wonderful because they're still in love and they've always been in love. We can all see that, it makes us happy."