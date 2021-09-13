Oldest living World War II veteran turns 112

Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National War War II Museum

A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday.

Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National War War II Museum. Festivities included a Jeep parade, a live performance from the museum vocal trio and entertainment from New Orleans musicians.