NICU babies at Wolfson Children’s Hospital celebrate Halloween with adorable costumes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Wolfson Children’s Hospital celebrated Halloween in style with an adorable photoshoot.

The hospital made the holiday special for families by dressing up the sweet babies for their first Halloween.

Some of the adorable homemade costumes consisted of peanut butter, Chick-fil-A, Mr. Peanut and more.