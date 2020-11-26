Lasagna Love: Mother, daughter bake lasagnas for neighbors struggling in pandemic

Amy Carson and her three-year-old daughter Isa are volunteer with the group Lasagna Love, making delicious meals for those in need.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a week, Amy Carson and her three-year-old daughter Isa get out all of the ingredients to make lasagna.

"She likes to layer everything in and use her little spatula to put the ingredients in," Amy Carson said about her daughter, Isa.

"It tastes yummy, yummy, yummy in my tummy, tummy, tummy when I eat it all up," Isa said. "So I just want to eat it all up."

Though tasty, the lasagnas Amy and her daughter create are not for their table. Rather, they make the meals to deliver to neighbors across North Florida.

Amy and Isa are volunteers with Lasagna Love, a nationwide group that makes and donates meals to families struggling during the pandemic. Amy is the regional coordinator for North Florida.

“That struggle could be a financial struggle," Amy said. "It could mean juggling so many things with my kids home all day and with digital academies and I just can’t manage to get food on the table every night, and we just want to spread a little bit of love and kindness through these stressful times."

According to Amy, volunteers donate between 10-15 meals in the Jacksonville-area each week. Amy and Isa have been cooking since July.

"We've talked about heart buckets. Do you want to tell her about what lasagna has to do with heart buckets?" Amy asked Isa.

"It fills a heart bucket!" Isa said.

"We fill the heart buckets of the family that we cook for and we fill our own heart buckets too, right, because it makes us happy to be able to help other people," Amy said.