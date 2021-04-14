'Meals of Hope' event hopes to pack 10,000 meals for Duval County children facing food insecurity

Meals of Hope food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Farm Bureau will be hosting a Meals of Hope packing event at the Duval County Extension office Thursday.

Duval County Farm Bureau and community volunteers will work together to pack 10,000 shelf-stable fortified meals which include 21 vitamins and minerals. They will be packing six of these meals into bags and they will be distributed to children and families suffering from or at risk of hunger.

With this, 1,666 children will take these bags home with food for the whole family.

Meals of Hope food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger. Each bag contains enough food to provide six to eight meals.

This event provides the opportunity to work together with local schools in Duval County to provide food items that will help those in need and work toward a goal to end hunger.