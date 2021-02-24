Honorary Capt. Ever Young was given her orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander.

TAMPA, Fla — It's been Ever Young's dream to become a U.S. Air Force pilot.

The 5-year-old who is battling cancer had her wish come true during a visit to the MacDill Air Force Base with the help of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Honorary Capt. Ever Young was given her orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander.

At MacDill, Young flew and landed a flight simulator, toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Traffic Control Tower. She was even able to grab some lunch while she was on base.