ORANGE PARK, Fla. — If there is one positive we have seen in this pandemic, it is the piece of the human spirit that jumps in to help others. Not just from adults, but from young people as well.

When two students at St. Johns Country Day School heard stories about first responders lacking personal protective equipment, they realized that something they had learned in school could help.

Molding an idea into something that could save lives is the project Sahaj Patel and Jona Kats have been working on. When they heard about companies refitting technology to make personal protective equipment, it gave them an idea.

"Our equipment was just sitting at school, unused, because schools are shut down. So we brought it all home and started actually working on it," explains Patel.

Using the school's 3D printer, they began making face shields for first responders. They donated their first set of 30 to the Clay County Emergency Operations Center.

"They were amazed, they loved them and were super thankful from what we understand," tells Jona Kats.

They say it is amazing to take the skills they have learned in school and amplify it to a level where they are making a difference to those on the front lines of fighting coronavirus.

Whether school goes back this year or not, they have no plans on stopping.

"Either continuing them here or moving everything back there and continuing to make it back there. As long as it is needed, we will continue to make them," tells Kats.

If you want to donate to help them purchase supplies for the 3D printer or donate supplies directly go to www.SJCDS.net/ppe

Also, if other students or adults see this and have access to a 3D printer, Patel and Kats say they are happy to share the plans and specifications with others so they can make face shields as well.

