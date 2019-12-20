First responders are making sure the family of two formerly missing children are having a happy holiday season.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department along, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office took the family of 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'yah Williams on a shopping spree at the Walmart located on Normandy Boulevard.

The two children were found safe Wednesday after becoming lost in the woods for more than 48 hours.

The family also received items from Ashley Furniture Store, including three sets of bunk beds and one set of twin beds, according to JFRD. Firefighters will be helping the family assemble the beds in their Westside home.

While at Walmart, the children were able to stock up on dolls, teddy bears, clothes and balls, JFRD said.

JFRD posted to Twitter saying, "As firemen, we normally don’t get a chance to meet the ones we help or rescue..but today Lt J Montoro got to take Bri’ya Williams shopping & fulfill her Christmas wishlist of a tablet that she picked out...she then thanked him & stole his heart."

Check out the gallery below for a few cute moments captured during the shopping trip.

