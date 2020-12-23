Jacksonville's Silent Night gives shelter pets temporary homes for the holidays

The event allows shelter pets to receive special holiday love from local families during the Christmas holiday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services and the Jacksonville Humane Society are teaming up to help give shelter pets a temporary home this holiday season.

Jacksonville's Silent Night is an event that allows shelter pets to receive special holiday love from local families during the Christmas holiday.

Now through Dec. 24, foster pets will be available for pick up at Animal Care and Protective Services located at 2020 Forest Street and the Jacksonville Humane Society located at 8464 Beach Boulevard.