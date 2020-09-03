The pain of losing a loved one can be overwhelming, but for one Jacksonville woman, that pain was two-fold after she misplaced a charm that contained the ashes of her late boyfriend.

Luckily, a good samaritan was there to help.

Sandra Lea Hoverter posted on Facebook that she found a purple pendant near Lew Brantley Park Monday. The pendant appeared to contain ashes and said 'Always in my Mind and Forever in my Heart.'

She tells First Coast News that multiple people initially came forward to claim the lost charm but they later told her that their missing charm had been found.

Then a young lady reached out to her.

"I returned it to a young lady (early twenties) who said it was her boyfriend last ashes who was shot," Hoverter said.

She says she hopes the pendant gives closure to the woman who lost it.

