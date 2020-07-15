'We got your back:' Jacksonville server gets surprise $200 tip

Along with the 455% tip, the women left Tiffany Bess a note that read, "In these times, we got your back."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville server received a surprise during her shift at a Downtown restaurant over the weekend.

Tiffany Bess works at 13 Gypsies, a Spanish influenced tapas restaurant located at 887 Stockton St. According to her Facebook post, she was serving two young women around dinnertime on July 14 when they gave her a $200 tip on their $44 bill.

"To say I was blown away is an understatement," Bess wrote in a post originally shared in the foodie group, The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews.

Along with the 455% tip, the women left Bess a note that read, "In these times, we got your back."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are required to follow safety guidelines set forth by the CDC, including social distancing. As a result, restaurants like 13 Gypsies are not allowing full capacity.

"We can only seat 5 people inside at a time, so my pay has definitely dropped down significantly," Bess wrote.

"But people like this keep me going," she added. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Bess wrote that she plans to use the money toward her cat's vet bills.