Jacksonville mom gets some extra help as daughter fights cancer

Lily is fighting childhood cancer at age 5. Her family, a navy family, just received a big surprise from our First Coast News 12 Days of Giveaways.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Let's get a present for daddy!... Daddy drives a ship in the navy."

Tiffany and her husband, Gregory, have five children. He doesn't actually drive a boat, Tiffany says, but he's about to leave on a long deployment on his ship.

Lily and her little brother Enzo right away thought about their daddy when First Coast News surprised their mom with a check for $500. It's part of our 12 Days of Giveaways project this holiday to boost up people who really need it.

And no doubt Tiffany does. She says, "I try not to cry in front of Lily," and so she goes to shed tears in a room by herself.

When Lily was 3, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She had severe pain in her legs and her tummy area was swollen.

Tiffany is a nurse, and so she has experienced the hardships of illness. But this is the first time she's been caregiver to someone she loves dearly in her family.

Lily has had a tough time, even needing morphine to cope with the medical treatment.

Tiffany had to give up two jobs to stay home to care for Lily and run her back and forth to the doctor appointments. She says she's thrilled to have a financial gift now to help pay for gas and for groceries.

The Jay Fund continues to be a big supporter of Tiffany and her family.

The nonprofit, founded by Coach Tom Coughlin, gives them auto repair money, holiday meals and gift cards. Plus, one of Lily's brothers is having an especially tough time watching his little sister suffer. So emotional support is critical from the Jay Fund.