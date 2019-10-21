One Jacksonville company is giving away free blue Halloween buckets as part of a national movement advocating for inclusion.

The pumpkins are intended to be a subtle and dignified way to alert others that a child has autism.

Great Strides Rehabilitation Inc. will be giving out the blue pumpkins to children who are on the autism spectrum (or suffer from other developmental disabilities) starting on Monday.

Families can pick up a free blue pumpkin at Great Strides Rehabilitation’s Mandarin and Doctor’s Lake offices by visiting the reception desk. You can call the office prior to coming to make sure they still have pumpkins available at 904-886-3228.

The company will also be hosting a “Practice Trick or Treat” this week designed to help children with Autism and other developmental disabilities gain exposure to activities that typically occur on Halloween.

Families of children with Autism and other developmental disabilities are welcome to attend the “Practice Trick or Treat” on Tuesday the 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Mandarin Location, 12276 San Jose Blvd. Suite 508.

Great Strides Rehabilitation Inc.

