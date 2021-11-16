HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — When the Huntersville Fire Department sent out letters asking the community for donations to cover the cost of new equipment for firefighters, a 5-year-old broke open his piggy bank to help.
Literally.
Huntersville fire posted on Facebook that 5-year-old Brian wrote back and included $3 from his piggy bank. His 3-year-old brother Luke threw in another $1.25 for the cause. A drawing was also included with the earnest offering.
"I hope this buys you a new fire truck," Brian wrote.
As a thank you, the boys and their family were invited to a fire station where they got to meet firefighters and had their pictures taken with the team.
