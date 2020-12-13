Kaleb Glenn aspires to become an environmental scientist, financial advisor or own his own business. The high school senior is 3rd in his class and holds a 4.2 GPA.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 17-year-old Kaleb Glenn has set his sights on becoming an environmental scientist, financial advisor or owning his own business.

According to the Middle College at NC A&T State University, the high school senior is ranked 3rd in his class at the school where he holds a 4.2 grade point average.

Glenn has been accepted to 12 different colleges in North Carolina and the surrounding area(s).

According to Glenn, a few of them include UNC-Charlotte, NC A&T State University, Appalachian State University, NC Central University, Winston-Salem State University and more.

He is undecided as to which career path he would like to pursue but has a strong interest in becoming an environmental scientist or someone who uses their knowledge of natural sciences to protect the environment and human health.

“I’d love to find ways to better the world,” Glenn said. “I want to work with more renewable resources so there are less diagnoses for diseases such as cancer and asthma.”

He said by the time he graduates high school from the Middle College at A&T he will have completed one-year worth of college credits towards his bachelor's degree.

The high school senior said UNC-Chapel Hill remains his top pick for colleges and universities and he’s awaiting his results for admission.

PHOTOS: 17-year-old from Greensboro top of his class aspires to be environmental scientist 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

His love and passion to help others even crosses over to the economic sector.

“I would love to become a financial advisor for a business and represent a major company,” Glenn said.

He said he’s been saving money ever since he was a small child and investing.

“I think I might keep at it until I am about 30 or so, by then I’ll have enough to possibly pay off a few car notes or make a down payment on a car or a house,” Glenn said.

He also has a strong interest in entrepreneurship.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant, so I may pass it down to my future children, from generation to generation,” he said. “If I were to open my own restaurant it would probably serve southern home-cooked meals.”

He said he’s taking tips from his grandmother as to what the restaurant will offer.

“I’ve asked my Grandma to write all of her recipes,” he said.

Glenn even has big dreams of one day possibly becoming a franchise owner.

“I’d love to become a franchise owner for Chick-fil-A or Cookout,” he said. “Business is always booming for both of those restaurants.”

Whether it’s in environmental science, biology, entrepreneurship or business marketing, the 17-year-old wants to make sure he gives back to others.

“I've always been a person to help people, or make a smile come across someone's face, if I can brighten up someone’s day I will,” he said. “I want to leave a lasting impact on this world like some of the greats such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. I love learning new things and exploring.”

Way to go Kaleb!

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.