Harvey Bernhardt Foundation gives $20K in gifts to First Coast families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Over a dozen First Coast families were surprised with $1,000 in gift cards to assist them with their needs this holiday season.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Harvey Bernhardt Foundation blessed 20 families at their Holiday Helping Hands event. Holiday Helping Hands is an event where hardworking families who may be dealing with hardships are surprised with gift cards to make their holidays bright.

The 20 families each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for grocery and $500 for Target, according to the foundation.