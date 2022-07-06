Almost a dozen high school graduates in Duval County receive scholarships to attend HBCUs

The 5000 Role Models for Excellence Program began by the Miami-Dade County School Board in March 1993 to intervene in the lives of at-risk boys.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eleven recent Duval County high school graduates received scholarships to attend Historically Black Colleges or Universities, or HBCUs thanks to a program started by Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

This is the second year Duval County Public Schools has participated, and it is one of four school districts in the state to offer scholarships through the program.

"I was accepted to many schools but no scholarships. I was going to have to pay loans. I was going to come out of my pocket. This was a relief. Once I got the news I got the scholarship I was committed to Tennessee State that same day," said Shaun Raymond, a recent Andrew Jackson High School graduate.

"I would be somewhere else if it wasn't for this organization. This organization has definitely shaped my life to the person that I am," said Freddie Coleman of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program.

Scholarships range from $20,000 - $96,000 and are awarded by three HBCUs: Benedict College, Clark-Atlanta University, Tennessee State University.