A dream come true: Georgia State walk-on surprised with scholarship at spring game

Jack Bernstein joined the Panthers as a walk-on long snapper, hoping to bide his time in hopes of one day earning a scholarship to play for the football team.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State football player received the surprise of a lifetime at the halftime of the team's spring game Thursday night.

Jack Bernstein joined the Panthers as a walk-on long snapper, hoping to bide his time in hopes of one day earning a scholarship to play for the football team. On Thursday, his dream came true.

Bernstein was elated to hear the news as Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott brought him out in front of the entire team near midfield and shook his hand before telling him the fantastic news, to which Bernstein could only put his hands over his face in disbelief.

His teammates were elated for him, as they proceeded to erupt with excitement and rushed to Bernstein before they dogpiled onto the field.

"Jack stepped in there and he acted like he had been here three and four years," Elliott said. "He was like a seasoned veteran. He didn't miss a beat."

Bernstein got his opportunity after an injury to the Panthers' starting long snapper during the 2022 season, to which he capitalized fully.

"That's how you come in here," Elliott said. "He came in here and walked on. He came in here to prove himself. He had an opportunity to prove himself. He deserves it."