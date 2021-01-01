First baby of 2021 in Jacksonville born at Baptist South

Roman Levi Orgunov was both at 1:20 a.m., 21 inches long and weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For expecting parents, nothing beats ringing in the New Year with a new life.

All births on New Year's Day are special, but one family is taking the title of the first baby born in Jacksonville in 2021.

That honor goes to Roman Levi Orgunov, born at Baptist Medical Center South at 1:20 a.m. Friday. He is 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Roman is the firstborn son for his parents, Anna and Vladimir, who were ecstatic to finally meet their baby boy on his due date.

“I think it’s cool that being born on the 1st he gets his own little party," Anna and Vladimir said. "Fireworks every year. I think that’s cool. We’ll convince him the fireworks are for him.”

The Orgunovs are looking forward to taking Roman home. They say he is a clear sign that 2021 will be an amazing year.