'We didn't even ring the doorbell!' Fernandina grandparents finally see grandaughter after COVID delay

The Bonner family is overjoyed. After seven months dealing with Covid lockdowns and waiting for vaccinations, they finally got to see Baby Faith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daddy serves our country in the United States Marines. He and his wife were so excited about their first baby.

But his parents, the grandparents-to-be, couldn't come to the birth because of the Covid lockdown.

Finally, seven months later, the Bonners had their Pfizer vaccines and they drove straight to see their first grandchild. "We drove from Fernandina up to Warner Robins, about four hours, we went straight to their house, I don't even think we rang the doorbell," Lisa Bonner says.

Grandpa just beams.

"Oh, it was amazing, it was incredible, it was incredible," he says.

Lisa, the new Grandma, says she is "Baby Faith Elizabeth" and she has "big, beautiful eyes."

And grandparents, you know the feeling of holding a baby again, one from your own family tree. Lisa says, "It kinda made me remember being a mom with my son being so tiny."

Lisa says Baby Faith was saying "Da Da," and it's all just wonderful.