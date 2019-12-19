A record-setting number of kids were adopted Thursday at the 15th annual Home for the Holidays mass adoption event. Many children were adopted in groups, so siblings could stay together.

A total of 43 kids were adopted, making it the largest number of adoptions in a day for the event.

“I wanted them to have a stable environment,” said Vivian Finn, who adopted 4 children. “So I decided to step up and say I’m going to be their mom.”

Judge David Gooding performs the ceremony and has presided over more than 4,000 adoptions throughout the annual event which launched in 2004.

Finn along with 19 other families welcomed children with open arms into their homes this year.

“They will always have a mommy and daddy forever,” Keith Cook said.

Keith Cook and his wife Shannon Cook adopted 6 siblings into their family of 5 kids—now making them a family of 13.

The Cooks say the six siblings were often jumbled throughout the foster care system and were separated for years.

“I get to stay with my brothers and sisters,” said 11-year-old Kolby Cook, who was just adopted.

When the Cooks saw the kids’ picture, the couple says they didn’t even need to meet them to know they were the ones.

“We all knew,” Shannon Cook said. “We all knew. There was some connection. It was beautiful. We just fit together.”

Now with 11 kids, they have an age range of 21 months to 23 years old.

“It’s a big change going from the youngest being 13 in middle school to hav[ing] three toddlers running around,” said Peppar Cook, one of the original five kids.

“It’s so awesome,” newly-adopted 5-year-old Savannah added.

The family says it’s crazy, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It starts at 6 in the morning and goes until 8 o’clock,” Keith Cook said. “It’s a whirlwind but it’s awesome,” Shannon Cook added. “It’s full and loud and happy.”