Press 4 to hear kids 'laugh with delight' - Elementary students start pep talk hotline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The world can be a scary place, these days. It seems like we wake up to fresh doom and gloom, continuously. Sometimes, you just need some words of encouragement; a group of California elementary school students are providing just that.

Just call (707) 998-8410.

"Need some words of encouragement and more joy in your day? Call West Side’s 'Peptoc Hotline'", posted Jessica Martin, an art teacher and co-creator of the project.

Westside Elementary's 'Peptoc' hotline is a public art project that offers advice, pep talks and even the option to hear children's laughter.

When you call the number, you are presented with an automated list that allows you to select the type of pick-me-up that you need.

If you are feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, you can press one. If you feel like you need life advice or encouragement, you should press two. Pressing three will get you a pep talk from kindergartners. Finally, if you press four you can hear children "laughing with delight".

The hotline also offers the option to hear your words of encouragement in Spanish by pressing five.

You can call the the hotline anytime of the day to hear sweet pre-recorded messages and advice.

The messages will will warm your heart and make you chuckle.

There are some important reminders, like calming down and taking deep breaths when upset, as well as sillier suggestions, like doing flips on the trampoline or spending money on "ice cream and shoes".

The project, created by Martin and fellow educator and artist Asherah Weiss, also features a poster element for those local to Healdsburg, California.

Students posted flyers around town with more uplifting messages for community members.

While this public art project comes out of a small rural town, the warmth from the positive message has been felt around the country. The hotline has been reported on nationally and is receiving 35,000 calls an hour, according to Martin.

To keep the encouragement flowing and the phone ringing, the creators of the project have asked for donations. Any excess funds received will be put toward the school's enrichment programs. Click here to make a donation.